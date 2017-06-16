Has The Ending To ‘Jurassic World 2’ Been Rewritten?

The production of Jurassic World 2 just shifted from the UK to Hawaii, but the location of the shoot may not be the only change happening for the film.

When looking at a picture of the film’s script, in the hands of star Bryce Dallas Howard, it seems like the final fifth of the movie has gone through some rewrites.

The photo, which you can see below, shows Bryce Dallas Howard reading her large copy of the script. There’s nothing odd about that. However, when you look closely at the pages themselves, there’s more to the story.

You’ll notice that a many of the pages towards the end are yellow, not white. That indicates that rewrites have occurred.

Acting takes a lot of Heart and a lot of Brain… thanks so much for this photo @BryceDHoward with your @JurassicWorld 2 script! pic.twitter.com/5nYfCvOQl3 — The Awkward Yeti (@theawkwardyeti) June 15, 2017

See, when a screenplay is written, all of the pages are plain white. However, for each level of rewrite that a section of the script experiences, the pages are given another color.

There’s no indication as to what level of change this could be. Yellow could mean that it’s only the first alteration made to that part of the script, but it could also mean it’s the third or fourth edit.

Either way, this image does indicate that changes have been made. There’s no reason to panic though, as most movies go through countless edits before the final product reaches theaters.

There’s no telling what the ending to the highly-anticipated Jurassic World sequel could be, but we’ll all find out when the film is released on June 22, 2018.

