‘Haunting of Hill House’ Creator Mike Flanagan Updates Status of ‘Shining’ Sequel ‘Doctor Sleep’

Mike Flanagan’s next venture into the horror genre, Doctor Sleep, a sequel to Stephen King‘s classic novel The Shining, is nearing a premiere.

Flanagan, who is also the director behind the mega-successful Netflix original series The Haunting of Hill House, updated fans on the progress of his upcoming Stephen King novel-to-small screen adaptation on Saturday, revealing that it is currently in the process of being edited.

“I’m editing the movie as we speak, and incredibly proud of it,” he wrote in response to a fan asking for a progress update. “This one is special.”

In early December, Flanagan had announced in a Facebook post that filming had wrapped and the film would be moving into the next steps of the process.

“So that’s a wrap on DOCTOR SLEEP! It’s been a long, crazy, truly unique experience,” he wrote. “I read the novel as soon as it came out back in 2013, fascinated and moved by the epic story of Dan Torrance and Abra Stone, but I never imagined for a moment that I’d be the person to bring it to the big screen. It’s been an honor to spend the last five months with this fantastic cast and crew, and to be trusted with Stephen King’s extraordinary story. One of the highlights of my career, without a doubt.

Based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name and starring Ewan McGregor in the lead role, Doctor Sleep is set years after the events of The Shining and tells the story of a grownup Danny Torrance, the son of Jack Torrance, who “carries the trauma of the Overlook Hotel into adulthood.” In the midst of battling alcoholism and struggling to cope with his trauma, he meets a young girl with similar powers as his and “tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knots who prey on children with powers to remain immortal.”

News that the novel was being adapted for the big screen with Flanagan’s name behind it was first announced in January of 2018. The novel had previously been adapted into a film by Stanley Kubrick in the 1980s.

Flanagan is no stranger to adapting King’s novels for the screen. He helmed Netflix’s recent reimagining of King’s Gerald’s Game, which made its debut on the streaming giant in 2017.

With credits including Ouji: Original Evil, Hush, and Oculus, Flanagan is no stranger to the horror genre, and is already a favorite of “King of Horror” himself. Following the premiere of The Haunting of Hill House, King praised the series and Flanagan’s directing as being “close to a work of genius.”

Doctor Sleep is set to hit theaters on January 24, 2020.