‘Fast & Furious 9’: Here’s Exactly What Happened to Vin Diesel’s Stunt-Double

This week the set of Fast & Furious 9 was rocked by an accident involving Vin Diesel’s stunt-double, Joe Watts, and now we have a more detailed explanation of what exactly happened. On Monday, July 22, Watts fell from about 30 feet in the air, according to a source who spoke to The Sun. The stuntman was reportedly filming a scene that required him to leap from a balcony while attached to a safety wire, but it is currently believed that the wire snapped, causing him to fall.

“He was meant to be left dangling below the balcony via the wire and then lowered slowly to the ground, but he plunged to the ground and landed on his head,” the insider said. “Vin Diesel was seen on set seconds after. He looked ashen, totally in shock and blinking back tears. He saw what happened.”

According to Hello!, Watts’ fiancée — Tilly Powell — recently offered an update on his condition to her Facebook followers, explaining, “I’m hoping you all understand why I can’t get back to all your messages individually. I’m writing this to update everyone at once. Joe has suffered a serious head injury and is in an induced coma.”

“He is stable and is being monitored closely throughout the night,” she added. “I love him so much and my heart is shattered. He has all his family and friends by his side to get him through this!”

The tragic incident took place at the Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, with local authorities later releasing their own statement on the situation.

“Police were called shortly before noon today following an incident at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire,” the statement read. “It was reported that a man had been injured while working at the location and sustained serious injuries. The air ambulance attended and police officers are currently on scene to assist and carry out initial enquiries.”

The set is currently believed to be closed while police investigate.

Watts has been a stuntman for many years, having worked on many other notable films, such as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. He is also listed as doing stunt work for other upcoming films such as Wonder Woman 1984 and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

This appears to be the first time that he has worked as a stuntman for Diesel.