Famous Axe From 'The Shining' Hitting Auction Block at High Price

A movie prop that has made cameo appearances in nightmares all over the world is going up for sale. The axe used by Jack Nicholson in The Shining will reportedly be on auction at the Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. Sources at the auction house told TMZ that they believe the axe will sell for at least $100,000.

The Shining is one of the most iconic movies of the 20th century, and the climactic scenes where Jack Torrance wields his axe are the most memorable moments of all. The prop itself is apparently in mint condition and has been preserved in a shadowbox display alongside photo prints from the movie to show it in action. This framed wall hanging will go on sale starting on Wednesday, April 20. According to the auction house's website, the minimum bid is $50,000, but the sale price is expected to be much higher.

The auction house has the axe listed on its website already, but it's not possible to make a bid at the time of this writing. It's not clear how much business the auction house does online, so it may be safer to head there in person on Wednesday if you're really dying to have this piece of movie history for yourself.

The auction house also has the large kitchen knife used in The Shining going up for sale as well. It comes in a frame along with a photo of Danny Lloyd as Danny Torrance holding it in front of the infamous "REDRUM" door. Lloyd has signed the knife and written "REDRUM" on the blade as well.

The knife is expected to sell for much less than the axe. The minimum bid is $1,000 and the estimated sale price ranges from $2,000 to $3,000. The knife actually featured much more heavily in the movie than the axe, though it did less damage in the end. In addition to Lloyd, Shelly Duvall clutched the knife throughout the most suspenseful moments of the film.

The Shining is based on a novel by Stephen King with the same title. It was adapted into a screenplay by Diane Johnson and Stanely Kubrick then directed by Kubrick. The movie differs from the source material in many ways but some consider it an example of how an adaptation can make changes without betraying the original artwork.

At the time of this writing, you can stream The Shining on HBO Max or on AMC+. It is also available on The Roku Channel for free with ads, or on digital stores for rental or purchase. The iconic axe from the movie goes on sale on Wednesday, April 20 at the Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house.