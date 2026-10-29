Country Music Group Taking Hiatus After 13-Year Run

After more than a decade together, country music group The Shires are taking a break.

The British duo of Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes took to Instagram last week to announce their decision to go on hiatus for the foreseeable future. The Shires’ break occurs after the group has released six studio albums and won a CMA Award.

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“We have some news for you. We are going to be taking a break from The Shires. It’s a decision that I made,” Rhodes, 37, began. “I didn’t make it very easily.”

The band met after Earle posted a message to Facebook seeking a country music partner, to which Rhodes responded. Shortly after meeting and collaborating, the band was formed in 2013. They released their first album, Brave, two years later.

A year after that, in 2016, the band’s second album, My Universe, became the fastest-selling UK country album of all time. A tour by the same name soon followed, one of their three headlining tours between 2015 – 2018.

Each of The Shires’ six albums reached number one on the UK Country charts.

“It’s not been made lightly,” Rhodes later said of the decision to take a hiatus. “But I want to take some time with my family and be at home for a little while.”

Earle spoke up to say he supported Rhodes’ decision, there was no disagreement between the two and that they are firmly in one another’s corner. He also left open the possibility of the pair sharing the studio and/or stage again down the line.

“Who knows, one day we might come back and make some music together,” Earle said. ” … We’re still friends. We’re still very good friends.”

Before ending their announcement video, the duo thanked their fans for years of support.

Those same fans will have a few last chances to catch The Shires before they head their separate ways. Beginning next month, the group will play 15 shows together across the UK, with their last performance slated for Dec. 3 from London’s Royal Albert Hall.