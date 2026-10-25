Ben Affleck’s Animals has been a hit on Netflix since its Oct. 9 release. However, it’s no longer the No. 1 movie on the platform.

An international release has taken over; plus, a high-profile Skydance-backed sequel has landed on Netflix and is climbing the ranks.

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Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (Oct. 25, 2026), as well as the current Polymarket odds for this week’s U.S. movie viewership on Netflix. Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more.

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3. Animals

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Official Synopsis: “When their son is kidnapped, an LA mayoral candidate and his wife scramble to raise the ransom while making choices that could tear their world apart.”

2. Gladiator II

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Official Synopsis: “Years after the death of Maximus, Lucius is forced into the Colosseum after his home is conquered by tyrannical twin Roman Emperors. With the future of the Empire at stake, he must find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.”

1. Surviving Hurricane Otis (Contra el Huracan)

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Official Synopsis: “Out at sea, Wirpul and his half-brother Candi fight to survive when an unexpected storm turns into Category 5 Hurricane Otis off the coast of Acapulco. A story of brotherhood, inequality, and extreme courage, where brotherly love is their only hope.”

Checking in on the Polymarket’s Netflix Odds

Despite slipping down the chart, Ben Affleck has the edge on Polymarket’s”What will be the top US Netflix movie this week?.”

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Polymarket has Animals with a 92% chance of winning the week, likely because the movie was available and promoted throughout the period. Other options include Gladiator II (6%) and Primate (1%).

The terms of the market specify the result will be based on when Netflix updates “its Top 10 Movies list on top10.netflix.com on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, 3:00 PM ET, reflecting viewership from the previous week (Monday to Sunday).”

Will "Animals" be the top US Netflix movie this week?

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