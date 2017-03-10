You Have to Try Joanna Gaines’ 21-Day New Year’s Resolution Challenge

(Photo: Loloi Rugs)

Next time you flip the channel to HGTV’s Fixer Upper and wonder how Joanna Gaines looks so ah-mazing at 38 years old, take a gander at her Instagram! In January, the fabulous designer and mom of four invented her own 21-day challenge in which she challenged herself and her followers to work out every day for 21 days. Just like anyone else, Gaines struggled with her New Year‘s resolution, but at the end of the 21 days said she was proud of herself — especially since in her younger days, fitness was more of an unhealthy obsession than a healthy habit.

A photo posted by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jan 21, 2016 at 7:15pm PST

“When I was in my twenties, working out was something I did as a part of my daily routine. As I think back to my intentions on working out then- they were based solely on the idea of looking good on the exterior- in fact it was probably more of an obsession than a habit at the time. It wasn’t healthy. […] Only until recently has my mindset completely changed- I got a fresh idea of what health really means and it starts from the inside out. My heart, mind and body need to be strong for the tasks set before me. What I do now will have an effect later. I have had to take baby steps on getting back on track and simply doing a workout for only 20 minutes a day unlike my 1 1/2 hour workouts from the past. This new healthy mindset takes the pressure off and makes working out enjoyable and more practical for this season.”

Of course, her workout photos featured beautiful floors from all over Waco, Texas.

A photo posted by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jan 15, 2016 at 7:43pm PST

She had a little helper along the way:

A photo posted by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jan 9, 2016 at 7:04pm PST

A photo posted by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jan 7, 2016 at 9:35pm PST

In one caption, she even shared her workout!

A photo posted by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Jan 6, 2016 at 6:10pm PST

Joanna Gaines‘ 20-Minute Workouts include squats, arm workouts, sprints and rowing.Are you going to try Jo’s 21-Day Challenge? Will you save it for your New Year‘s Resolution? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

