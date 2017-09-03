Are You Ready To Rock Out To The Hottest Fitness Craze?

Unleash your inner rock goddess and drum your way to a leaner, slimmer physique with the latest craze sweeping the nation: POUND. Huh? Think full-body cardio, throw-in some light resistance all while you simulate drumming with small weighted drumsticks called “Ripstix.”

Founded by drummers Kirsten Potenza and Cristina Peerenboom, the two fused their love for drumming, passion for fitness and – here’s the kicker – strengthens and sculpts infrequently used muscles. Yes, sign us up for toned muscles, please!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Who Should Try POUND?

POUND is a workout that distracts you from the high concentration and length of the total workout. Shifting personal focus to rhythm and volume, which is far less daunting for those starting out and are worried about endurance. And the best part is, you don’t need to be an extremely coordinated person to even try this workout. The plan Potenza and Peerenboom implemented has users fixated on being a drummer for each song without realizing the amount of reps performed.

What To Expect at Your First Class

In a 45-minute “POUNDtrack,” users will be in charge of their own beat and have completed 15,000 reps over 30 extended interval peaks, whizzing past 70 different methods of fat burning sequences without ever realizing it. As each beat stimulates a series of stabilizer muscles, POUND helps to burn more calories as multiple muscle groups work together. Integrating the ¼ lb Ripstix that are slightly shorter in length than a regular drumstick, POUND relies on constant arm movements of air drumming designed to maximize your workout, while running parallel to the beat to activate the entire body throughout the duration of a workout.

The Lingo

POUND raises the heart rate to a fat-burning zone, forcing each move made to be as accurate as a basic beat. With each two to four minute song carefully attuned with interval peaks and extended fat burning sequences, the exercise Potenza and Peerenboom built provides the best workout in the shortest amount of time through their unique and exclusive, BASS: “Beat-Activated Strategic Stabilization.”

Benefits

From significantly lowering levels of the stress hormone cortisol, to boosting the immune system and increasing the level of immune stem cells, to lowering blood pressure, there is nothing this workout cannot do in promoting a healthy lifestyle and body. With the addition of fun and ease, POUND has also shown to decrease chronic pain, anxiety, fatigue and trauma-related discomfort.

With hopes to inspire confidence, self-improvement and freedom from the ordinary, POUND awakens new senses, encourages new rhythms and movement, and is worthy of a try this Fall! Firmly grounded in the philosophy of balance and nurturing, Potenza and Peerenboom believe “if you give up on self-improvement, at any time, you give up on yourself.” Drum-on Womanistas and give POUND a try by finding a local studio or with their rockin’ in-home video.

