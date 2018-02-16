Lisa Rinna, 54, Flaunts Toned Body in Nearly NSFW Photo

Lisa Rinna is back at it! The 54-year-old actress shared a jaw-dropping mirror selfie on Thursday, flaunting her rock hard abs in matching sheer lingerie.

It was time. 😜 A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Aug 24, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

“It was time,” she captioned the selfie taken in her bathroom.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills regular put her age-defying figure on full display in the snap, which looks like it may have been taken right after a shower, given her slicked-back locks.

While many of Rinna’s Instagram followers praised her “stunning” body with remarks like “you go hot momma!!”, others lashed out at the mom of two.

“Lots of stretch marks in your sides. Not appropriate photo of a mom,” one negative commenter chimed in.

“Why is it time for us to see you in your bra and panties? Not classy,” wrote another.

Another: “Put your clothes on.”

It’s clear that Rinna doesn’t take her haters seriously, as she frequently and unapologetically bares her rockin’ body on Instagram.

In March, the star shared several bikini snaps to her Instagram Story while celebrating her 20-year-anniversary with husband and fellow actor Harry Hamlin. In one, she sported a sexy leopard print bikini top with a mismatched orange set of bottoms.

And in November, she posted another bikini selfie, this time fully owning up to her svelte figure. “Yes my hair is different in this shot.” she captioned the photo. “And Yes I’m 53. And yes I f—ing own it.”

HH brought me back a Lips💋Bikini. 💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋 Yes my hair is different in this shot. And Yes I’m 53. And yes I fucking own it. 😜 A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Nov 26, 2016 at 9:36am PST

Rinna, who will guest star in the final season of ABC’s The Middle this fall, has previously written on her website that she works out five to six days per week.

“In a normal week I mostly do yoga which is typically an hour long class. Sometimes I like to go hiking or head to Soul Cycle for spin class and that’s it! I mix it up, usually doing something 5-6 days a week, but really, I just do it when I can,” she wrote.

The former soap opera actress sticks to a healthy diet as well, as she said on Oprah: Where Are They Now — Extra.



“I try to fill my body with good stuff because if I don’t, I feel terrible,” she said. “It’s that simple… I’m very disciplined because, selfishly, I like to feel good. It’s really that simple.”

“I like to feel good and I like to look good,” she continues. “If I feel good and look good, [those are] two things that I don’t have to beat myself up over. How nice is that?

“Whether that’s superficial or not, folks, that’s the truth,” she says.