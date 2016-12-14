Kim Zolciak Concerned After Heart Checkup: It’s ‘Pretty Serious’

Kim Zolciak and husband visited her doctor for a follow-up appointment to her heart surgery and is concerned with the results.

In a promotional video for Wednesday, Dec. 14’s Don’t Be Tardy episode, Zolciak and husband Kroy Biermann are shown talking with her heart surgeon Dr. Babaliaros, who operated on the star six months prior.

“Dr. Babaliaros is the doctor that put the device in my heart six months ago,” Zolciak told the camera. “He’s kind of been getting me through this process, so hopefully today I’ll have some kind of answer.”

Dr. Babaliaros told Zolciak, “Just wanted to give you some news on your ultrasound. Things look great, but I did see a small abnormality on your EKG. It’s probably going to turn out to be OK, but I would like to refer you to an electrophysiologist that works on the electrical aspect of the heart.”

“I’ve never had an abnormal EKG ever — even right after my stroke, my EKG was perfect,” Zolciak told the camera. “So that’s insane to me that my EKG now is not normal. That’s pretty serious.”

Doctors realized that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum had a heart condition after she suffered a mini-stroke in September 2015, and she underwent surgery in October 2015.