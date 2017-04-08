Hollywood Star Bijou Phillips Receives Life Saving Kidney Transplant

Bijou Phillips and her husband Danny Masterson are having a once in a lifetime week.

The Almost Famous actress, who has been battling kidney issues for years, underwent a successful kidney transplant. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share the good news with her followers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I feel like a new women!!! The transplant went so well, the hospital was perfect and beautiful, surgeons where amazing, Drs fantastic!” she captioned a photo n which she is in a hospital bed, clasping hands with her donor. “They said the kidney was working before they stitched me up! My wonderful Giant Viking donor is a gift of a friend, he is so brave, so loving, so kind and my very best friend! Thank you for this wonderful gift of life! This pic is the first time we saw each other after the transplant… 🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼”

Masterson also shared a picture of the brave duo to his Instagram.

“My lady has been slowing dying for the past 7 years of an incurable kidney disease,” the That ’70s show alum captioned the hospital room snap. “She was given the gift of an encore by a tall angel. Our daughter will have a mother. We do not take lightly how incredibly fortunate we are. 100% successful transplant. Now the real work begins for her to silence any chance of rejection. Our deepest gratitude to a perfect transplant team. And a life owed to a tall drink of water. Sláinte!”

MORE: ‘That 70s Show’ Star Danny Masterson Being Investigated For Sexual Assault Allegations

Phillips shares a 3-year-old daughter, Fianna, with The Ranch actor, according to UsWeekly.

We are so happy for this couple and look forward to watching Phillips get back on her feet!

Love my little Family! @dannymasterson A post shared by Bijou Phillips Masterson (@bijouphillips) on Mar 23, 2014 at 3:18pm PDT

Related:

Surgeon Saves the Life of Colleague by Donating Her Kidney

Daughter Finds Her Dad a Kidney on Facebook

Watch: Preschool Teacher to Donate Kidney to Four-Year-Old Student