Heidi Montag Reveals Weight Loss Since Welcoming First Child

Heidi Montag is celebrating her post-pregnancy weight loss. The reality TV personality announced on Instgram that she’s lost 25 pounds since giving birth to her and husband Spencer Pratt’s son, Gunner on Oct. 1.

The 31-year-old mom shared a video on her Instagram Story detailing her 25-pound weight loss. “The good news today is I’ve already lost 25 pounds post-baby body,” she said in the video. “Obviously, some of it was the baby — or a lot of it — but it’s great because I don’t have any time to eat and I’m running around.”

She looked casual in a light pink top and a high ponytail.

“‘I lost 25lbs! Post baby body,” she captioned the video of herself.

Before her pregnancy, the Hills alum frequently shared bikini photos on social media.

Montag and Pratt recently revealed that they are looking to get a $4,000 diaper bag for Christmas, among other things. The couple told Page Six about that the Chanel diaper bag on their holiday wish list “is a dream item.“

“Since I don’t carry any other bags anymore, I figure it’s worth the splurge,” she said.

In addition to the lavish diaper bag, Heidi also revealed that she’d like a Frasier Fir candle, backstage passes to a Taylor Swift concert and a pair of Giuseppe sneakers.

Montag and Pratt met in 2007 on the set of MTV’s The Hills where they dated and have now been married for nine years. Three-month-old Gunner already has his own Instagram profile — with almost 60,000 followers.

The couple’s firstborn, Gunner got the royal treatment, coming into the world in a room filled with nearly $30,000 worth of crystals, according to Spencer’s Twitter.

Spencer has in the past said he wants Gunner to be a social media influencer when he grows up, but in an interview with Us Weekly released Wednesday, the new father revealed more athletic plans for Gunner as a pitcher for the MLB.

“You’re not a good parent if you’re not trying to get your son set up to potentially get a $250 million gig,” the 34-year-old father joked. “If doctors were getting paid $250 million, we’d hit the books hard, but currently that’s not the reality.”