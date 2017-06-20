Gwyneth Paltrow Stuns in a Black String Bikini on a Yacht: See the Pics

A post shared by @guysandpeople on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

Gwyneth Paltrow is living her best life. The Goop guru stunned in a black string bikini on Monday while vacationing on a yacht in St. Tropez.

The 44-year-old mother of two showed off her toned arms and legs, as well as her washboard abs — do you see those obliques?

Paltrow works hard for that body — the wellness queen knows a thing or two about eating right and working out.

“It’s not good genes, it’s not luck, it’s not fairy dust, it’s not a magic trick,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I work my ass off. And that’s it! There’s no secret.”

Along with a healthy diet (don’t worry, even Paltrow likes to indulge from time to time) and a prrretty expensive morning smoothie, she also hits up an infrared hot yoga studio where instead of raising the room temperature, the studio uses far infrared technology to raise your body temperature.

She’s also a fan of the Tracy Anderson Method to keep her in shape (as does J-Lo, Emily Blunt and Julianne Hough).

“I’ve been a Tracy Anderson fanatic for over a decade, I’m an investor in her company, so yeah, I go every morning,” she told Women’s Health. “I drop the kids at school, work out, go to work.”

Even as a foodie and fitness guru who works out almost every day, Paltrow has those days when she doesn’t feel like working out. In that case, she makes exercise a habit — just like brushing your teeth.

“I like feeling good, and I know I feel my best when I exercise. But it depends on the day — I definitely don’t always feel like doing it,” she said. “I’ve made it a habit, just like brushing your teeth. That’s how you have to look at it.”

