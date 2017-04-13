Gabrielle Union’s Sculpted, Sexy Back Is the Star of This Fierce Insta Video

💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

We’ve said it before but we’ll say it again: Gabrielle Union is fitness goals.

This stunning 44-year-old actress dances in a fierce Instagram video, showing off her sculpted back and trim figure in form-fitting strapless red jumpsuit.

While we could spend all day admiring her toned bod, our time might be better spent learning how to attain similar results. So just how does Union stay so fit? In addition to keeping up with hubby Dwayne Wade, stepsons Zaire and Zion, and Wade’s nephew Dahveon, she turns to Pilates and high intensity interval training (HIIT).

At-Home HIIT Workout for Super Busy Women

“I do interval training,” Union told Everyday Health. “It’s the best thing for your heart and it’s the best thing to either kick start your weight loss or maintain your weight loss.”

And as for Pilates, it helps her make peace with the fact that she has a super early wakeup call.

“I’m not a morning person, but I have to work out early because of my schedule. The great thing about Pilates is that I can take out my annoyance from waking up early on the machines instead of human beings. It’s for the greater good. My body responds to it, and I’m also more clear.”

To see a sample day of Union’s exact workout plan, click here!

Instagram / @gabunion

