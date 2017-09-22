Francia Raisa Shows off Scar During Workout After Donating Kidney to BFF Selena Gomez

After donating a kidney to BFF Selena Gomez earlier this summer, Francia Raisa is back at the gym. The 29-year-old actress shared a workout video in the gym doing dumbbell work in leggings and a sports bra, giving a clear view of two scars on her abdomen, presumably from the kidney donation surgery.

Happy to be back A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

“Happy to be back,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

Aside from a birthday wish for her sister, the workout post was her first on social media since both she and Gomez shared a photo holding hands and lying in side-by-side hospital beds the day of the operation.

“I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process,” Raisa wrote at the time. “This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story. For more information regarding Lupus, please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org — Love you sis, so glad we’re on this journey together.”

Raisa’s mother, Virginia Almendarez spoke to Al Rojo Vivo after news broke about the kidney transfer.

“They’ve been friends for many years. They’re like sisters. I love her a lot, too. She loves me a lot. She says I’m her mom,” Almendarez told the Spanish-language broadcaster of her daughter and Gomez.

“All I could do was support her. People need to know that you can live with one kidney, there are a lot of individuals that get scared to donate to people that need it because they’re afraid of never again living a normal life. But there is no danger,”

PEOPLE reports that no one in Gomez’s family was a match for a kidney, but Raisa, who Gomez met when the two were teens, proved to be.

“The love between them has really grown. Selena is a great girl, and she also has a big heart, as does Francia. I’m very proud of both of them,” Almendarez said. “Francia has a huge heart because not anyone would just let go of one of their organs to give it to someone else.”

Gomez and Raisa have remained private on the details of the surgery, but after news surfaced that Gomez had been rushed to the hospital twice with kidney issues in the months leading up to the surgery, it’s clear the kidney donation came at the perfect time.

Gomez’s own mom, Mandy Teefey, shared her reaction to the surgery on Instagram.

“As a mother I was helpless, scared and all I could do was pray for both of them, Francia’s beautiful family,” she wrote. “I am pretty sure I am banned from that hospital. Mama Bear was in high gear. Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter….thank you to everyone who was there for Sel, Francia and our families. We survived from all the love, prayers and God.”

