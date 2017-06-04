Former ‘Bachelorette’ Trista Sutter Shares Health Update Following Seizure

Today was a good day. #grateful ❤️ A post shared by Trista Sutter (@tristasutter) on Jun 3, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Former star of ABC‘s The Bachelorette, Trista Sutter is making it clear to her fans that she’s on the mend after suffering a seizure while on a European family vacation.

Earlier this week, Sutter suffered a seizure while vacationing in Croatia with her family and shared the harrowing incident on Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MORE: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Trista Sutter Hospitalized Following Seizure

The 44-year-old, still married to Bachelorette winner, Ryan Sutter, took to Instagram Friday to share with family, friends and fans an image of herself in a hospital bed in Croatia just two hours after her seizure following an “adventure of one of the most beautiful National Parks in Europe.”

On Saturday though, Sutter took to Instagram to share a happy photograph of her and husband, Ryan, smiling widely while wearing sunglasses. She captioned the sweet image, “Today was a good day,” and added the hashtag, “grateful.”

Sutter was the runner-up on the first season of the ABC reality show, The Bachelor, before becoming the star of the first season of its companion show, The Bachelorette.

The Sutters, who got married in 2003, have two children, Blakesley Grace and Maxwell Alston, and live Eagle County, Colorado.

Photo credit: Twitter / @thisislovem

Related:

‘The Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Dishes More Details About Her Romantic Proposal and Temporary Engagement Ring

How Rachel Lindsay Feels About Being Chosen as the Next ‘Bachelorette’

ABC Casts Rachel Lindsay as First Black ‘Bachelorette’