Emily Ratajkowski’s Pre-Runway Show Diet Is Not What You’d Expect

Emily Ratajkowski’s pre-show diet isn’t what you’d expect from the fit model.

Before strutting down the runway during Milan Fashion Week, the 26-year-old posted a photo of herself posing in front of a massive prosciutto-covered pizza and holding a glass of red wine.

“When in Italy,” the model captioned her fun snap.

After the splurge, Ratajkowski went full glam as she walked the Bottega Veneta Spring 2018 Ready-to-Wear collection show on Saturday, September 23.

She modeled a light purple fringe minidress for the show, looking fit and trim soon after her pizza dinner. The show was stacked with other young talented models like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber.

Though Ratajkowski is often tasked with flaunting her tall, slim figure for fashion shows and shoots — many in tight, revealing outfits — the model says she doesn’t spend much time at the gym.

“I am not a big gym person. I really like being outside and doing yoga, so I do a lot of hiking in L.A. and I have a yoga studio really close to my house that I go to like once a week,” she told InStyle.

She told The New York Times that she uses juices to get her nutrients.

“For me, it’s about feeling good about what you eat. I do love turmeric and beet juices. It’s so L.A., you can’t avoid it.”

And as evidenced by her pre-show pizza party in Milan, Ratajkowski doesn’t deprive herself of the occasional treat — naming cupcakes and croissants as some go-to splurges.

“I think it is like really important to give yourself a break, she told Elle. “And also just really think about where things are coming from and what kind of ingredients are going into your body.”

