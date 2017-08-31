Elizabeth Hurley’s Controversial 20-Minute Workout Is Confusing Top Fitness Experts

Celebrities are always searching for the next fitness craze, and the newest is a workout that promises to show results with minimal work in just 20 minutes.

EMS training, which stands for electric muscle stimulation, is a growing trend that requires a special suit to send electric impulses to your muscles during a workout. Followers of the practice say that a typical workout uses 50 percent of your muscles, while EMS training stimulates up to 98 percent.

“The contractions are as strong as conventional contractions from lifting heavy weights without putting any pressure on your back, knees and shoulders,” Mario Kaspers, co-founder of E-Pulsive, told Huffington Post. “Therefore, the electric current replaces weights and hence enhances the workout significantly.”

For these reasons, EMS trainers say a 20-minute session could deliver the same results as a 90-minute HIIT workout with up to 500 calories burned.

The fitness craze has already gained popularity in Europe, and it’s reported that stars like Elizabeth Hurley, Madonna and Heidi Klum are adopting the ‘shocking’ practice.

But is it safe to attach an active electric current to your body for the sake of faster results? Fitness experts are divided on the up-and-coming practice.

Beverly Hills-based personal trainer Gunnar Peterson says he’s seen benefits come from this training method, but only with consistency and by working with a proper coach.

“I see it as another tool in the toolbox,” he told E!, though “overuse is one risk. The other risk would be thinking that EMS takes the place of training as opposed to being supplemental to a solid training program.”

E-Pulsive co-founder Kaspers tells clients to book one to two sessions per week and they can replace two regular gym sessions. This is appealing to busy people, but the contradiction between these experts shows that research on the training method is slim and even fitness’ elite are divided.

Trainer Harley Pasternak of Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian feels strongly that EMS is not an effective practice.

“EMS will not help you burn calories or lose weight in any way, shape, size or form,” he told E!. “It will not help you become strong or more fit. Nor will it sculpt your muscles, nor will it do anything to alter your aesthetics.”

He says the method is best used as a medical therapy method, not as a tool for vanity. “It’s used during physical therapy to bring blood flow to a certain area and or to bring some mobility to muscles that might be immobile, but not to change how the body looks and feels,” he admitted.

Gunnar says that, because “passive exercise” sounds better than “hard work”, people are drawn to this exciting new technology creeping into the fitness space. What it isn’t, he says, is “a hall pass from working out!”

