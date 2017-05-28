Carrie Underwood Has Learned to Be More Lenient With Her Workout Schedule

Carrie Underwood knows juggling motherhood and a music career can be time consuming, so she has decided to cut herself some slack when it comes to working out.

Before she had her 2-year-old son Isaiah, the country singer would work out six or seven days a week. Now, she gets her work out in when she can.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It just happens if and when it happens,” Underwood, 34, told PEOPLE. “I’ve gotten a lot better at doing what I can when I can, but also cutting myself a little slack. You have to!”

This means incorporating shorter workouts in routine when it’s doable.

“Now it’s like, ‘Okay, I have 20 minutes. What can I do in 20 minutes?’” she says. “I can go run for a little while, I can go do some tabata rounds, I can do something. Sometimes I’m like, my workout today is going be running around after my kid. If we’re going to go to the park, why not run there and push him in the stroller? Then I get a good cardio session to and from, and then he gets to play, so everybody wins.”

MORE: Carrie Underwood’s Full-Body Workout Is Surprisingly Pretty Simple

When Underwood has enough time, she’ll do a full tabata workout. “I ‘play cards’ a lot — I assign different exercises to each suit, and I sit down at breakfast and plan out what each suit’s going to be,” she says.

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Nov 10, 2016 at 12:34pm PST

The “Dirty Laundry” songstress enjoys running and group exercise classes, like Barry’s Bootcamp. “I love just putting headphones in and going for a run,” says Underwood. “I feel so good when I get home, especially when it’s hot. I’m one of those weirdos that likes to run when it’s super hot outside! Or classes. I find myself competing with other people in the room. I’m like, ‘Oh she’s good, I want to be like her!’ I try to ‘beat’ someone in the class. They have no idea we’re competing!”

She credits her supportive family for allowing her time to take care of herself. Underwood says her drive to work out comes from within herself and not from external pressures to look a certain way.

“It’s all about realizing why you do it,” she says. “I want to be a great mom and I want to be around for him for as long as I possibly can. I want to feel good about myself, I want to set that example for my child and make that a priority, because he’s watching. He’s a busy guy, so I need to keep my energy levels up to be able to play with him and chase him around. So it’s for me and my family and for feeling good about myself. Sometimes you have to remind yourself, but it helps to just say, ‘It’s not for everybody else, it’s for me.’ “

Related:

Carrie Underwood Fangirls Hard After Singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to NKOTB’s Danny Wood and Jordan Knight

Carrie Underwood Opens up About Her Insecurities, How to Embrace ‘Uniqueness’

Watch: Carrie Underwood Surprises Husband’s Fans With Performance