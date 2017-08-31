Britney Spears Flaunts Sculpted Abs and Sports Bra in Sunny Outdoor Workout

Oops, she did it again. In her latest Instagram workout, Britney Spears flaunted her strong upper body and defined abs in an outdoor workout.

Beautiful day for an outdoor workout!!! 🎀 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 22, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

The 35-year-old pop music legend shared a sunny Instagram video showing off some yoga poses and weight lifting work.

In addition to some impressive yoga poses, the mom of two uses dumbbells (her favorite weapon for getting toned all over) while doing hammer curls. She’s also seen doing kettlebell swings to strengthen her arms.

Spears has been no stranger to the gym as of late, sharing regular workout videos to Instagram and showing off her comeback body during her Las Vegas “Piece of Me” shows.

During one of her live performances on Sunday night, Spears stopped the show to clap back at critics in the media who say she lips syncs through her shows.

“The press and the media my whole life, because one minute they tear you down, they’re really horrible, and the next minute, you’re on top of the world,” she said directly to the audience.

“But, I’ve never really spoke about, you know? And I’m a Southern girl, I’m from Louisiana. I’m from the South, and I like to keep it real. And I just want to make sure I keep having you mother f–kers something to talk about, OK?”

Spears then broke into a live cover of Bonnie Rait’s “Let’s Give Them Something to Talk About,” leaving no doubt in anyone’s mind that the star has a naturally gifted voice.

Spears’ tour also made headlines earlier this month when a male fan rushed and jumped onto the stage in the middle of her performance of “(You Drive Me) Crazy.”

And while Spears’ security team and male backup dancers quickly dealt with the man, a source close to Spears said that she was very scared during the entire ordeal.