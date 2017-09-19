Britney Spears Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs and Gymnastics Skills in New Workout Video

The Olympics may not be headed to Los Angeles for almost ten more years, but Britney Spears is already getting in the spirit.

Fun day yesterday at gymnastics! So excited to hear the Olympics are coming to LA in 2028… already getting in the spirit 😜😜😜 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

The 35-year-old mom of two shared an impressive video doing back handsprings and handstands in a gym on Tuesday.

Spears flashed her flat abs in a pair of tiny Spandex shorts and a sports bra.

“Fun day yesterday at gymnastics! So excited to hear the Olympics are coming to LA in 2028… already getting in the spirit,” she wrote on Instagram.

She’s apparently been in the gymnastics spirit for some time now, as earlier this month the “Toxic” singer shared a video of herself pushing herself up into a handstand against a wall at the gym. She showed off her arm strength by playing around with different acrobatic movements in the inverted position.

Spears bounced back into the best shape of her life for her Las Vegas “Piece of Me” residency, and former trainer Tony Martinez told the Daily Mail that she did “intense” 40-minute workouts three to four times a week to get there.

“She loves all core workouts,” Martinez said. “She’s a very tenacious woman. She wants to get it done and get it done right.”

Now that she’s got her comeback body, Spears has been sharing all kinds of confident photos and videos showing off her muscles. In fact, Monday night the singer shared one of her famous at-home fashion shows.

“Who says you can’t do fashion week at home!” Spears captioned the clip, in which she struts around her lavish home to the beat of Tracy Chapman’s “Give Me One Reason.”

The star models a little red dress on her balcony, before changing into black shorts, a white crop top and thigh-high black boots. She then dons a lacy white number before slipping into a yellow bodycon dress.

Complete with sharp turns and hair flips, Spears has made it clear that she’s feeling herself and her rock-hard bod.

