Britney Spears Bares Sculpted Abs in Steamy Bikini Pic

Britney Spears is flaunting her toned tummy for all of Instagram to see. The 35-year-old superstar shared a skin-baring Instagram photo on Tuesday, putting her flat abs on full display.

The mom of two wore a white bikini top with a pair of blue short-shorts, slung low on her hips so as to show off her physique and tatoo.

She wore her hair down over her shoulder and stared into the camera, looking as comfortable as ever in her skin.

Spears is no stranger to baring some skin online; the pop music icon struts her stuff all the time, whether she’s sharing a workout video, practicing gymnastics moves or simply showing off a new concert look.

She told Women’s Health that her approach to exercise changed once she gave birth to her sons, Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11.

“After I had Jayden, it was real easy for me to get back in shape,” she said. “But five years later, I started noticing changes in my body. My hips are a bit wider because I’ve had kids. So it was crucial for me to be continuous with my exercise. Consistency is key.”

“Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically,” she said at the time. “I don’t mind working out. Trainers keep you motivated, but I don’t have a problem being motivated.”

While Spears might not have a problem staying motivated, she called in the big dogs when it was time to train for her Piece of Me Las Vegas residency. Her trainer, Tony Martinez, agrees that she’s highly motivated.

“She loves all core workouts,” he told the Daily Mail. “She’s a very tenacious women. She wants to get it done and get it done right.”

Martinez also helped the “Toxic” singer clean up her diet. “I pretty much just wanted her to balance out her proteins, carbs, and fat. Everything pretty balanced in that aspect because she was doing a lot of cardio so I wanted her energy up the whole entire time,” he said.

One way you can get abs like Britney’s? Martinez says they would use core discs to isolate the ab muscles.

“Core discs are little circle things that I had made up for my product and we use those for a lot of ab workouts. We use those for mountain climbers, will do a barrel role tuck in where you turn around all the way over and then you bring your knees in. So really functional exercises that she likes, and she’s like, ‘I really feel this.’”

If you don’t have discs at home, you can use paper plates or even dish towels, depending on what surface area you work out on, to get the same effect. Just pair them with your typical bodyweight exercises and you’ll see Britney-like results in your abs ASAP.