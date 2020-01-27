Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Offers Prayers for Kobe Bryant’s Family

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott is offering up prayers for Kobe Bryant‘s family after the basketball superstar was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Scott shared a photo of herself with husband Chris Tyrrell and her oldest daughter, Eisele, revealing how they were spending their evening in tribute to Bryant.

“Got all dressed up tonight for the [Best Buddies Tennessee] prom and had the best time!” Scott posted. “Thank you for having us! To see the joy on all the faces, the dance moves, the true friendship… it helped make a somber day a little brighter, and hold my family tighter. I can’t imagine the pain the Bryant family is feeling. Praying that the comfort and LOVE of God covers them.”

Scott and Nashville Predators player Roman Josi were two of the celebrities who turned up to support Best Buddies, a program that helps youths and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The program was created by former Predators coach, Barry Trotz, whose son has Down syndrome.

Country stars have been speaking out about Bryant’s loss, including Jason Aldean, who, like many others, is stunned by Bryant’s passing.

“So sad to hear about the passing of [Kobe Bryant] and his daughter today,” Aldean posted. “I literally am sick to my stomach. Always loved watching him play. Definitely one of the greatest of all time. Our sincere condolences go out to his wife and their whole family. I will forever treasure this jersey he signed for me a couple years ago.”

Keith Urban also spoke out about Bryant’s sudden death.

“Our hearts break today for Kobe Bryant’s family and friends and everyone he inspired,” Urban posted on social media. “I never knew him – but somehow felt like I did. Rare. We wish peace and strength to all of you.”

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was one of nine people who perished in the crash, including his own 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

