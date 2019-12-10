Kacey Musgraves Barely Remembers Hanging out With Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid After CMA Awards

Apparently Kacey Musgraves had a heck of a time after winning two CMA Awards last month, both for Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year (for “Rainbow”), but she doesn’t remember much of it. Musgraves shared what she could while chatting with James Corden on The Late Late Show but admits there are a lot of blank spaces where she isn’t quite sure what happened.

“Directly after the show, I went to Willie Nelson‘s bus,” Musgraves said. “I brought him some pizza, he loved that. We hung out for a second. I don’t know really what happened.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Musgraves admitted she might have been impaired by inhaling some of the smoke due to Nelson’s now-former penchant for smoking marijuana, but apparently she didn’t stop there.

“We leave, we hit some Nashville honky tonks, it’s really fun. The next thing I know I’m in this barn, and Reese Witherspoon is playing bongos, Gigi Hadid is also playing bongos. I’m singing with Ronnie Dunn, and then I woke up … I don’t know. That’s what happened.”

The 31-year-old admitted after the CMA Awards that she was having trouble recovering from her night of partying.

can you die from a hangover? asking for a friend who is actually me. — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) November 14, 2019

“Can you die from a hangover?” Musgraves tweeted. “Asking for a friend who is actually me.”

Musgraves’ latest Golden Hour album was released in 2018. Although it was one of her most personal albums and brought her plenty of awards and accolades, she is already preparing herself to work on her next record.

“You know you’re going to move on to other things that inspire you just as much,” Musgraves shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “You just have to give yourself the grace and the time to find out what it is again. I think that as creators, I think that we can all be a little bit worried that the muse isn’t going to find us again. It can be panicky and feel like, ‘Oh my God, am I ever going to be able to beat that? Or am I going to find something that’s as inspiring?’

“But I feel like that might be the wrong way to think about it because the things that inspire me the most are the things that are living in everyday little life. Tiny things and conversations and relationships and you know just being human. So it’s there. You just have to look for it.”

Musgraves is the star of her own Christmas special, A Very Kacey Christmas. The show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

Photo Credit: Getty / Noam Galai