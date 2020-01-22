Dolly Parton Posts Hilarious Throwback Photos to Mock Social Media

Dolly Parton loves a good joke, even if it’s at her expense! The country music icon recently sent social media into a frenzy with her recent post, sharing four photos of herself at various stages in her career, including in business-looking attire, a Christmas sweater, a black and white photo, and posing as the Playboy bunny, to coincide with four social media platforms: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on Jan 21, 2020 at 10:02am PST

“Get you a woman who can do it all,” Parton captioned the photos.

Fans quickly chimed in to praise the 74-year-old for her humorous post.

“Dolly — this solidifies why you’re the best,” said Canadian singer Brett Kissell.

“Omg. You are the best Dolly!! and one of my all time life time super heroes,” wrote one fan.

“This may be my favorite post of yours ever! And that’s saying something!” another person wrote.

Parton might have just celebrated another birthday, but she isn’t slowing down anytime soon –– nor does she plan on slowing down after she passes away. The Tennessee native reveals she has enough songs that her music can still be shared for years and years, even after she is gone.

“I’ve got hundreds, hundreds, even thousands of songs — a big part of them have never even been recorded,” Parton told Jad Abumrad in the final episode of WNYC’s Dolly Parton’s America podcast. “There’s enough stuff to go on forever with my music, to do compilation albums, to do new and original stuff.”

Not only is Parton creating enough music for the years after she is gone, but she is also deliberately planning how she wants her music to be released as well.

“I don’t want to ever leave my stuff in the same shape like Prince or Aretha or anybody that don’t plan ahead,” Parton explained. “I hope my music will be left behind. I hope it will always live… I think a lot of that other stuff may fall away. But I would like to think that I’ve left some good pieces of music.”

Parton is nominated for two Grammy Awards heading into this weekend’s ceremony. The Grand Ole Opry member is nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media, for “Girl In the Movies,” as well as Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, for “God Only Knows,” with For King & Country.

