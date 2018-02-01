Dierks Bentley Says It Wasn’t His Idea to Record ‘The Mountain’ in Colorado

Dierks Bentley decided to do something different for his upcoming The Mountain album. After writing for the record in Colorado, the Arizona native returned to Telluride to record the project, which he now admits wasn’t initially his idea.

Bentley reveals that when a writer in Colorado with him said it would be “so dope” to record The Mountain, he was initially reticent to commit to the idea, but gradually began to see the potential.

“It became like, ‘Maybe we could come back here,’” he said at a recent media event. “There was a studio outside of town that ran off solar power and had a crazy guy that ran it. So we went back out there three months later and did it. Just trying to do something different.”

Now, with The Mountain finished, and the debut single, “Woman, Amen,” inching close to the Top 20, Bentley is glad he listened to the songwriter’s suggestion.

“It’s one of those things where you just kind of follow your gut, just keep your heart open to ideas and see what you’re feeling, and once you get that little, tiny feeling, you’ve got to go for it, just like that gut instinct of I want to be a country singer,” he says. “It’s that little seed that if you believe in it, you’ve got to go for it, try it, so that’s what we did with this album, and it was magic.”

Bentley will get to play songs from The Mountain on his upcoming Mountain High Tour, with Brothers Osborne and LANCO serving as his opening acts.

“I’ve been friends with TJ and John [Osborne] for a long time and I have loved watching their career explode,” Bentley notes. “I’m just getting to know the boys in LANCO, but I love their music and the energy they bring to the stage. And after seeing them and the Bros party down at the grand opening of my new bar [Whiskey Row] on Lower Broadway last week, I can tell you it’s gonna be game on this summer!”

The 2018 Mountain High Tour will kick off on May 17 in Columbia, Md. Dates and more information can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/DierksBentley