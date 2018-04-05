Dierks Bentley Announces Inaugural Seven Peaks Music Festival

Add another festival to your summer roster, country fans — Dierks Bentley has announced the inaugural Seven Peaks Music Festival, a weekend-long celebration of music taking place this Labor Day weekend in Buena Vista, Colorado.

Bentley himself will perform several times during the festival and plans to hit the stage at least once each day, collaborating with other artists and taking in all the action.

Announced performers include Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Elle King, LANCO, Del McCoury, Sam Bush and The Cadillac Three, with more artists set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

“This is a dream come true for me. It’s no secret that I love everything about Colorado…the fans, the venues we’ve played and of course, the landscape,” Bentley said in a press release. “We are bringing it all together with this festival. It’s our own ‘field of dreams,’ where we are putting everything we have into it, with no details overlooked, in hopes it is the ultimate festival experience.”

He continued, “I personally will be right in there with our fans listening to best musicians, taking advantage of the unlimited outdoor opportunities including hiking, biking and playing in the river and lake…or maybe just sitting with a cold one all day in the Colorado sunshine and under the Rocky Mountain stars.”

The three-day festival will feature multiple stages as well as a campground, all set in front of the stunning views of the Colorado mountains. Along with the music, which will include late-night jams and surprise guests, attendees can also enjoy activity-filled excursions during the day.

And while Bentley is sure to appear on stage, fans will likely spot him off stage as well, with the singer telling Billboard that he plans to be involved in every aspect of the festival.

“I don’t plan on sleeping,” he shared. “I plan on either being on stage or in the campground, high-fiving people, handing out free beers… Anything I’m involved with, I’m involved for a reason. It’s not work. When people look back on this festival the first year, [I want them to say], ‘Gosh, he was everywhere! No one was having more fun at the festival than Dierks was.’”

Bentley is a huge fan of Colorado, having written and recorded his upcoming album, The Mountain, in the state.

“I just kinda wanted to make an album that connected back to where I’m from,” he explained. “I wasn’t sure if that was a sonic thing or a lyrical thing or an idea, and I got here, and I was like, ‘Wow … I can’t take this vibe back to Nashville. These mountains, these vistas, these views: No one could understand this in Nashville.”

Three day passes for the event will go on sale on April 20 on sevenpeaksfestival.com.

