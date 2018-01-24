Brothers Osborne Announce New Album, ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne are finally sharing details of their next album. Their sophomore record, called Port Saint Joe, will be released on April 20.

“Port Saint Joe is a sonic representation of who we’ve become not only as a band but as people,” says John Osborne. “Every show we’ve ever played together is on this record. Every song we’ve ever written and every mile we’ve ever ridden has led to the making of this record. Imperfections and all.”

Brothers Osborne previously revealed they spent time in Florida, writing and recording what ultimately became Port Saint Joe.

“We shacked up for two weeks to make an unabashed record that would reflect who we are in every way,” adds TJ Osborne, “and in the process we had the most enjoyable and memorable recording experience of our lives.”

The debut single from Port Saint Joe, “Shoot Me Straight,” includes a three-minute guitar solo, allowing both siblings to — finally — equally share the spotlight.

“I had three minutes to sing, so why not give him three minutes to play the guitar?” TJ Osborne quips.

Brothers Osborne will perform at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards this Sunday, Jan. 28, as part of a tribute to the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting victims, along with Eric Church and Maren Morris. They are also nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, “It Ain’t My Fault.”

The sibling duo will hit the road later this year, first to headline thier own UK tour, and then to serve as the opening act on Dierks Bentley’s Mountain High Tour. Dates are available at BrothersOsborne.com.

See a track listing for Port Saint Joe below, and download “Shoot Me Straight” on iTunes.

Port Saint Joe Track Listing:

1. “Slow Your Roll” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Barry Dean, Troy Verges)

2. “Shoot Me Straight” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Lee Thomas Miller)

3. “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Shane McAnally, Matt Dragstrem)

4. “Weed, Whiskey and Willie” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Laura Veltz)

5. “Tequila Again” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendell Marvel)

6. “A Couple Wrongs Makin’ It Alright” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Connie Harrington)

7. “Pushing Up Daisies” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendell Marvel)

8. “Drank Like Hank” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendell Marvel)

9. “A Little Bit Trouble” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Dave Barnes)

10. “While You Still Can” (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Travis Meadows)

Photo Credit: Instagram/BrothersOsborne