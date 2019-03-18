2019 ACM Awards: Chris Stapleton Is Always ‘Genuinely Surprised’ to Win Awards

Chris Stapleton already has nine ACM Awards, 13 CMA Awards and five Grammys, but he still never expects to win. The 40-year-old is nominated for six upcoming ACM Awards, but insists he would be just as happy going home empty-handed.

You know, these things are fantastic things to win, but when you get nominated or invited to these kind of parties, in my estimation, you’ve already won,” Stapleton told ABC News Radio. “You’ve already gotten to be far beyond anything, anybody who’s a musician could ever dream of getting to do. And we get to do that every day. We get to live that every day.”

Stapleton is nominated for both artist and producer for his recent From a Room: Volume 2, for Album of the Year, for both songwriter and artist for “Broken Halos, as well as for Male Artist of the Year and the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year. While Stapleton is certain to have to offer at least a couple acceptance speeches, the Kentucky native’s humility from stage will be genuine.

“As far as thinking about going into something, I’m always genuinely surprised to win anything,” Stapleton admitted. “I’m always grateful for it.”

Stapleton missed last year’s awards ceremony because his wife, Morgane, had just given birth to twin boys, with the couple once again expecting another child, their fifth. Stapleton has yet to reveal a due date for their upcoming child, but he does reveal that he plans on continuing to raise his children on the road.

“When the twins were born [last March], we took about six months where they stayed home and they traveled some with us on the back end,” Stapleton told Billboard. “We haven’t fully figured all that out because the big kids are 8 and 9 and they’re road dogs and they’re pretty resilient. Shoot, they’re better on the road than I am. We home-school and they’ve been to, I don’t know how many presidential museums and national monuments, Mount Rushmore, the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone.

“They get to see this stuff that I only got to read about,” he continued. “I know there will be a point when they’re teenagers or pre-teenagers where they go, ‘If I have to get on that bus one more time I’m going to kill my dad,’ but we’ll figure all that out when it’s time. Hopefully it will make them well-rounded human beings eventually.”

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Terry Wyatt