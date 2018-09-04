Inspirational YouTuber Claire Wineland Dead Following Lung Transplant

Inspirational YouTube star Claire Wineland tragically passed away Sunday at the age of 21 just a week after receiving a lung transplant, CNN reports.

Wineland, who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at a young age, died after being taken off of life support following a massive stroke following her major surgery, the outlet reported.

The popular inspirational speaker and vlogger was open about her diagnosis of the genetic disease, which causes the body to produce incredibly thick mucus, which can block other processes in the body, make breathing difficult, and cause infections, as per the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. There is no cure for the disease, but Wineland had hoped that a double lung transplant would improve her prognosis and extend her life.

Wineland’s charitable foundation, Claire’s Place Foundation, paid tribute to its founder in a Facebook post Monday.

“Last night at 6:00pm, Claire Wineland our inspirational founder passed away. She was not in any pain and the medical staff said it was the most peaceful passing they had ever witnessed,” the post written by foundation Chairman of the Board Laura McHolm reads. “She was surrounded by love and with her mother Melissa Yeager and father John Wineland; they saw her into this world for her first breath and were with her for her last.”

The Facebook post went on to reveal that the stroke Wineland suffered was caused by a blood clot, and that after a week of “intensive care and various life saving procedures, it became clear that it was Claire’s time to go.”

Wineland will be paying back the good fortune paid to her by the donor of her new lungs by donating her organs, McHolm added.

“In Claire fashion, she is an organ donor. Claire’s remarkable family were so happy for the other families that were now getting the calls that the organ they had long been waiting for was now available for transplant. They had been on the receiving end of that call just one short week ago,”McHolm continued.

The foundation also thanked Wineland’s many fans and supporters for their thoughts and prayers during this tough time.

“We know Claire was loved all over the world. Your prayers, support and encouraging words, have been a huge source of strength for her and her family. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your massive amazing out pouring of love,” McHolm said. “You sure made the whole world proud of you Claire! She was one red hot spark of inspiration and joy, wasn’t she? Rest In Peace Sweet Warrior Claire, we will continue where you left off.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Claire Wineland