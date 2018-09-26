‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Star David Henrie Charged After Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport

Actor David Henrie has been officially charged for carrying a loaded gun into Los Angeles International Airport, according to a new report by TMZ.

Henrie was arrested just a few weeks ago when TSA agents discovered a loaded gun on him during a routine security check. He was taken into custody on the spot and transported to a local police station. Now, the L.A. County Attorney’s Office has reportedly filed three charges against Henrie: carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possessing a weapon in a sterile area of the airport.

The charges come as no surprise considering the bizarre scenario, and Henrie’s admission the following day.

In a long screen shot shared on Twitter, he explained he had packed the gun “unintentionally,” leading many to question Henrie’s fitness to own a dangerous weapon. The gun in question was an M&P Shield 9mm pistol, designed and marketed for stealth and concealment.

“I take responsibility for the situation at LAX today. I unintentionally brought my legally owned gun which is registered in my name to the airport,” Henrie wrote. “I am so sorry for any trouble it caused, but I am appreciative of TSA’s efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country. More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened. But I am thankful to the TSA, LAPD and all involved today for their kindness and their professionalism during this process.”

Many were put off by Henrie’s specific praise for the TSA and law enforcement officers he spoke to, feeling it exemplified his privileged status as a celebrity. In a series of tweets, fellow child star Ariel Winter called him out.

“I’m glad he apologized but there’s a bigger issue,” Winter wrote. “If he wasn’t a celebrity would he just be able to say sorry and walk away after bringing a loaded firearm in his bag to the airport?”

Winter also outed herself as a gun owner in her tweets, though she felt that she was more prepared for the responsibility than Henrie.

“I am a licensed gun owner,” she wrote. “I would never, ever accidentally bring my firearm anywhere. I lock them up legally and know where they are at all times. That could be a deadly mistake.”

Henrie has yet to respond to the charges on social media.