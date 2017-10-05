Tyrese Gibson Denies Child Abuse Claims, Seeks Full Custody

Tyrese Gibson is refuting his ex-wife Norma Gibson’s child abuse allegations with intense detail in an effort to regain custody of his daughter.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the actor is seeking full custody of his 10-year-old daughter Shayla. However, he is also willing to go back to their original custody arrangement.

In addition, Gibson wants the temporary restraining order Norma got against him last month expunged from his record. He will provide the court with evidence that addresses the abuse claims against him. The Fate of the Furious star will be seeking sanctions against Norma.

It was previously reported that Norma said their daughter told her that Gibson “beat me so hard that it hurt when I sit down.”

Norma claimed in court on Tuesday that Tyrese physically “beat” their daughter between 12 and 16 times. Tyrese refuted that claim and said he only hit the child once on her bottom.

Norma also stated in court that she is worried Tyrese will take their daughter to Dubai, where he allegedly has business ties, and never come back. She also wants him to take domestic violence courses.

Tyrese’s lawyer, Terry Levich Ross, says that Norma is “a lying piece of s–t. Tyrese is devastated. He’s a good guy and I will prove that.”

In the documents, Gibson objects to attending anger management and parenting classes, but says he believes Norma should go instead.

The two sides will meet again in court later this month.