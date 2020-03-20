‘Today’ Anchor Savannah Guthrie Mourns ‘Beloved’ Colleague Larry Edgeworth Following Coronavirus Death

Savannah Guthrie is speaking out following the death of NBC News staffer, Larry Edgeworth, whose wife confirmed that he died Thursday after contracting the novel coronavirus. The longtime technician’s death was also announced by NBC News President Andy Lack in a company-wide email.

Now, Today show host Guthrie is speaking out about Edgeworth, calling him “the pro of pros” and sharing a photo of him. “This is our beloved colleague, Larry Edgeworth, who just passed away due to [COVID-19],” Guthrie wrote. “I adored him. He was full of spirit and joy and humor. He was the pro of pros. We traveled in 2008 on a campaign plane for two months. He was a bright light every day. Larry, dear, we will miss [you].”

She also retweeted NBC News employee Matt Berger, who shared a few photos with Edgeworth. “I love this pic – thanks for posting Matt,” she wrote.

In Lack’s announcement, which was published by Deadline, he wrote: “I’m deeply saddened to tell you that we’ve lost a longtime member of our NBC News family – Larry Edgeworth passed away yesterday. Larry most recently worked in the equipment room on the fifth floor, but prior to that he spent most of his 25 years at NBC News as a skilled audio technician, often traveling to the most remote locations.

“Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were,” he added. “Stacy Brady says he was known as the ‘gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back.’”

Edgeworth is survived by his wife, Crystal, and two sons, with Lack writing that “we are doing everything we can to support his family during this very difficult time.”

On Monday, Guthrie and her co-host Hoda Kotb announced that a staffer on the third hour of Today had tested positive for COVID-19. It is unclear if that staffer was Edgeworth.

“Before we go further, a personal note for this show: Last night we learned that a colleague of ours on the third hour of Today has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus,” Guthrie said at the time. “So out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al have taken the morning off so we can trace their contacts, see what’s going on with them. We promise to keep you posted, both are fine right now, they feel good.”

Third-hour co-hosts Al Roker and Craig Melvin were pulled from the air following the staffer’s diagnosis; they’ve since been appearing on air from their homes, as has Guthrie, who is practicing self isolation amid a sore throat and runny nose. Roker also paid tribute to Edgeworth, calling his death “a tremendous loss.”