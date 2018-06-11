2018 Tony Awards: Tina Fey, Kerry Washington Make Red Carpet Shine With Silver Gowns

Scandal actress Kerry Washington and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt creator Tina Fey both stunned fans as they made their way down the red carpet on Sunday ahead of the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Both stars attended the show as award presenters, and both were rocking bright silver dresses.

The first award presented during the show was for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play, which was won by Andrew Garfield for his work in the production Angels in America.

Denzel Washington was also up for the role as he played Theodore “Hickey” Hickman in the play The Iceman Cometh. Washington clearly wasn’t in a happy mood after the loss, and cameras found him with a grumpy look on his face during a performance by the Mean Girls cast (based off the book written by Fey) that quickly went viral.

Elsewhere at the awards show, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child actress Noma Dumezweni made waves at the red carpet when she said President Donald Trump would be “not welcome” if he tried to attend a performance of the J.K. Rowling production.

The actress (who plays Hermoine Granger in the production) went into further detail about her feelings in an interview with Variety.

“I really do believe that’s why this is resonating a lot at the moment,” the actress said. “We as all human beings are fighting to be connected, but especially to be seen. When you’re not seen or not heard, that’s when dangerous stuff happens. That’s when people under the radar do very cruel things. And that’s what this play is about.”

“It’s about bringing things into the light, letting your light shine,” she continued. “This is what’s J.K.’s always been about. Let the darkness out and into the light. And that’s why I’m very proud to be here and telling this story right now because those things are very important.”

Along with Mean Girls, other live performances at the show will include Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical, The Band’s Visit, Once On This Island and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Actor John Leguizamo will receive a special Tony Award for his production of Latin History for Morons, while Andrew Lloyd-Weber and Chita Rivera will both receive special Lifetime Achievement Awards for their many years of success in the field.