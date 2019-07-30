Sharon Tate’s Wedding Dress Is Now Featured At Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum

Sharon Tate’s wedding dress is officially on display at Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas. The establishment also features a large collection of Charles Manson memorabilia, according to TMZ.

The Ghost Adventures star reportedly bought Tate’s wedding dress for $56,000 at auction in November. The dress is from her 1968 marriage to Roman Polanski, TMZ reported. It’s on display at the museum, but not along with the Manson items out of respect for Tate and her loved ones.

Sources told TMZ Tate’s wedding dress was in her home the night she was murdered. The murder occurred just 18 months after she and Polanski wed. Sharon’s sister, Debra Tate, said the dress was the hardest of Sharon’s possessions for her to part with.

The sale was first reported back in November. CNN reported that an anonymous buyer purchased the ivory silk moiré mini dress. It was sold along with other items from her estate by Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles.

Tate was famously murdered by members of the Manson family in 1969 inside the home she and Polanski shared. Tate was pregnant with a son at the time.

Manson items at the Haunted Museum include his teeth, the hospital gown he died in, bone fragments, and two paintings, TMZ revealed. One of the paintings contains his ashes while the other has his urine in it. All Manson-related items are kept behind jail bars in the museum, per Bagans’ wishes.

Bagans also bought another Manson murder home, where Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were killed the day after Sharon and four others.

“I have absolute sadness and hurt for the victims. I am intrigued by the paranormal side of these events and what people still experience at these sites. Manson was a monster and I do continue to investigate his evil mind and his followers,” Bagans told TMZ.

Tate’s death is currently the subject of Quentin Tarantino‘s latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Margot Robbie was cast to play Tate in the film. Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Lena Dunham also star. The film was released on Friday, July 26, and has received high acclaim. It currently has an 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and plenty of fans are buzzing about it.

Tate’s sister told TMZ, “I wasn’t disappointed” after seeing the film herself.

“It’s the first time ever that I haven’t been lied to or tricked or not given any consideration whatsoever,” she said when asked about her sister’s portrayal in the film.