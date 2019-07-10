Rosie O’Donnell Sounds off on President Trump’s ‘Creepy Incest Feel’ Relationship With Daughter Ivanka

Rosie O’Donnell gave an interview with Sirius XM on Wednesday, where she weighed on on President Donald Trump‘s controversial family dynamics. The president and the comedian have a long and contentious relationship, but even outside of that O’Donnell feels that his relationship with his daughter, Ivanka Trump, is disturbing.

“There’s a creepy incest feel that is a very prevalent amongst Donald Trump and his children,” O’Donnell said.

This is a common complaint, raised in both a comedic context and one of genuine concern. For O’Donnell, it seemed to be the latter. She spoke to Sirius XM host Michelangelo Signorile, hinting at conspiracy theories that have surrounded the president and his daughter for years.

“I think he’s been doing bad things with her for a very long time,” O’Donnell said, letting the implication end there.

O’Donnell went on to criticize Ivanka Trump‘s inclusion in the Trump administration, saying that she is “a talentless, non-intelligent, non-powerful woman.”

“And, I think she’s — it’s laughable to think of her in any kind of public service role,” she went on. “No one in his family has ever been in public service. Why should they start now?”

Many commentators have questioned why Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner have gotten such prominent roles and important duties within the Trump administration. Criticisms often boil down to attacks on their intelligence and qualifications, ranging from mocking to full on spiteful.

Meanwhile, O’Donnell tackled other topics in her new interview, including the triumphant World Cup victory of the U.S. Women’s National Team. O’Donnell praised team co-captain Megan Rapinoe and the rest of the team for showing solidarity and strength in LGBTQ representation.

O’Donnell described having met Rapinoe on Tuesday night before the team’s victory parade. She said that Rapinoe “made America remember what America is and can be.”

The contrast between these two figures is striking, especially as Trump was mocked over the weekend for celebrating the team’s win. The team has been outspoken in demanding equal pay for women — a fight that many detractors say Trump has been silent on.

However, on Wednesday afternoon following the World Cup victory parade, Trump’s Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative announced a big expansion and new grants, according to Newsweek.

So far, Trump has not responded to O’Donnell’s criticisms.