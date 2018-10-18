Prince Harry Fan Breaks Down After He Stops to Hug Her

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on a royal tour of the Commonwealth, traveling to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand over a period of 16 days.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Melbourne, where they met with members of the public who had lined up to see the royal couple.

One fan was holding a sign that attracted the Duke’s attention, with the poster reading, “Been Here Since 4 am! Loved U Since I Was 8!!!”

Harry then walked over to the girl and gave her a hug, causing her to immediately break down in happy tears which continued after the Duke moved down the line of well-wishers.

PURE JOY: Prince Harry fan breaks down in tears when the Duke of Sussex stops to hug her after spotting her sign in the crowd. The placard read, “Been Here Since 4 am! Loved U Since I Was 8!!!” //t.co/hO1UUc8i3f pic.twitter.com/epGSZjuYm3 — ABC News (@ABC) October 18, 2018

Harry and Markle have been happily interacting with fans throughout their trip, shaking hands, offering hugs and, in Markle’s case, snapping a selfie with one lucky fan in Sydney.

The couple was in the midst of a walkabout when Harry spotted a young girl that looked uncannily like his wife when she was younger, calling the Duchess over to meet her.

“We feel she looks a bit like you,” one fan told Markle of the girl, with the royal telling the girl, “I was literally about to say the same thing. And I love your shirt.”

Harry then agreed to snap a photo of Markle and her young fan, which is a major royal rarity.

The Duke and Duchess’ visit to Melbourne also saw the pair attend a reception at the Royal Botanic Gardens Government House recognizing young leaders from Victoria, meet young women from the This Girl Can campaign, join a cooking session at Charcoal Lane and visit South Melbourne Beach to join a group cleaning up the beach.

Harry and Markle announced this week that they are expecting their first child together, and along with receiving their first baby gift, the couple has also gotten plenty of suggestions for baby names.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie shared on Twitter that while visiting a primary school on Thursday, Markle said the couple has “a long list” of names to look through for their baby.

Speaking to 12-year-old Charlie Wolf, Markle was asked about a name for her baby and reportedly replied, “We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone, we’re going to sit down and have a look at them.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Pool/Samir Hussein