President Trump Reacts to Sean Spicer’s ‘DWTS’ Casting, and Social Media Has Thoughts

President Donald Trump had some supportive words for Sean Spicer after the former White House Press Secretary was cast on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. Trump, 73, congratulated the 47-year-old via Twitter on Thursday.

“Just heard that Sean Spice will be on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ He will do great. A terrific person who loves our Country dearly!” Trump wrote.

Many Twitter users echoed Trump’s sentiments and were glad to see Spicer join the DWTS lineup, while others criticized the president’s words.

Sean Spicer was an excellent press secretary pick by President Trump. It will be great to see him on Dancing with the Stars. Their ratings will be better than ever! — RD (@real_defender) August 22, 2019

It will be great to have a supporter of President @realDonaldTrump on the program ~ — Allen Sutton (@StewardshipAmer) August 22, 2019

The Amazon is on fire. The US economy is about to tank. People are dying from gun violence. You & #MoscowMitchMcTraitor haven’t done one fucking thing to protect our elections & you decide the most important thing to tweet about is one of your lying hacks on a reality show — WTFGOP? #ImpeachTheMF (@DogginTrump) August 22, 2019

Fuck him and fuck you. You are both embarrassing on camera. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 22, 2019

Spicer himself appeared surprised to hear Trump’s support, telling Entertainment Tonight, “Really? Wow, that’s fantastic!”

“It’s always nice to have kind words said to me by anybody at this point, especially the President of the United States. So I welcome everybody and anybody’s support, but it’s extra special to have the President of the United States,” he said.

Many DWTS fans were not pleased to hear a political name on Season 28’s roster. Host Tom Bergeron even spoke out against the decision. Spicer’s fellow competitor, Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, said he would be open to sitting down and engaging in respectful conversations with Spicer.

Spicer said this is his opportunity for his fellow castmates to have “fun and be supportive of each other.”

“I talked to a few and texted with a couple. I think we all agree that — at least the ones I talked to because I would never want to speak for everybody — this is an opportunity to show America how people of different backgrounds can have fun and be supportive of each other and have civil engagement,” he said.

“And, you know, get well beyond politics and for a couple hours every week show America that people from different backgrounds can enjoy each other’s company, can root for each other, can be civil with each other and put politics aside,” he added.

Spicer also noted that the cast and crew that he’s interacted with “have been overwhelmingly gracious.”

“Not only have they been gracious and great, but I’ve really enjoyed meeting and getting to know all of them whether it’s the crew, the cast, the pros,” he said. “I’ve had a phenomenal 48 hours with these guys.”

Along with Spicer and Brown, the other celebrities set to hit the ballroom are The Bachelorette Hannah Brown, Dawson’s Creek‘s James Van Der Beek, The Office‘s Kate Flannery, former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, model Christie Brinkley, The Supremes music legend Mary Wilson, former NBA player Lamar Odom, former NFL player Ray Lewis, county singer Lauren Alaina and Kenan & Kel‘s Kel Mitchell.

Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars kicks off Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.