‘Orange Is the New Black’ Creator Jenji Kohan’s Son, 20, Dead After New Year’s Eve Skiing Accident

Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan‘s 20-year-old son died in a tragic skiing accident in Utah. Reports revealed Charlie Noxon was in Park City with his father, journalist Christopher Noxon, and two siblings to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

TMZ and the New York Daily News reported Charlie fell during the trip. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital but pronounced dead. Reports said the accident occurred on an intermediate ski trail.

Summit Country Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright told PEOPLE authorities are involved in the accidental death investigation after a 20-year-old man was killed while at the Park City Mountain Resort.

Park City Mountain said in a statement released by the outlet “a serious accident” occurred “on the mountain” on Dec. 31, “involving a 20-year-old male from Sherman Oaks, CA.” The statement did not identify the individual.

“Park City Mountain, Park City Mountain Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” Mike Goar, Park City Mountain vice president and chief operating officer said in a statement.

A Summit County Sheriff’s spokesman said authorities were notified of the incident at 2:38 p.m. local time.

“I can confirm we are participating in an investigation of an incident that took place, and there was a death,” Lt. Andrew Wright told The New York Daily News.

Kohan and Christopher Noxon, brother of TV writer Marti Noxon, filed papers to divorce at the end of 2018. The journalist is best known for his 2066 book Rejuvenile: Kickball, Cartoons, Cupcakes, and the Reinvention of the American Grown-up.

The couple married in 1997 after meeting through an adult kickball game. Along with Charlie, the couple shares son Oscar and daughter Eliza.

Kohan had an eventful 2019 with the end of her critically-acclaimed series Orange Is the New Black. There are also talks of a possible revival of her beloved Showtime series, Weeds, with series star Mary Louise Parker set to reprise her role. The new show would pick up 10 years after the events of the original and focus on the era of legalization. Parker is also set as a producer for the new show, which comes from writer and executive producer Victoria Morrow, who previously worked as a writer and eventually co-executive producer on the original.

Kohan was not attached to the possible sequel series at Starz when news first broke of the new project in early November.