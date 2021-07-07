One of Princess Diana's Key Accessories Reimagined by Gucci

✖

Gucci is paying tribute to the late Princess Diana in a very unique way. According to Vogue, the fashion brand reinvented one of Diana's favorite handbags. The royal donned the tote bag, which featured a bamboo handle design, for numerous events and, now, fashionistas can get their hands on the brand's new Diana bag themselves.

Vogue noted that Diana was frequently photographed carrying a tan Gucci bag with a bamboo handle. This specific design was first introduced by Gucci in 1991. The new version of the handbag was designed by Alessandro Michele. While this bag, aptly called the Gucci Diana bag, is similar to the one that the princess toted around, it does have some new, updated details. Michele's version has neon leather belts around the bamboo handles. Vogue reported that these straps come in interchangeable fluoro alternatives. Additionally, you can customize the bag by putting letters and star symbols on the inside of the belts to give it your own, unique take. The Gucci Diana bag, which became available for purchase on Tuesday, is available in three different sizes and seven colors.

Gucci's new design is a kind way to pay tribute to Princess Diana. The bag was released days after what would have been the late royal's 60th birthday. On her birthday, her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, paid tribute to her in their own ways by unveiling a statue of her in the Kensington Palace garden. The princes gathered at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace to unveil the statue, which features Diana with two children. Diana died in Paris in 1997 as a result of a car crash. She was 36 at the time of her passing.

Even though there has been some strain on Harry and William's relationship as of late, the two brothers put on a united front when they unveiled the statue of their mother. They issued a joint statement that read, "Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better." They added that in unveiling the statue, they hope that it "will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."