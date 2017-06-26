NSYNC’s Joey Fatone Opens up About His Daughter Kloey’s Autism

*NSYNC’s Joey Fatone’s adorable 7-year-old daughter, Kloey hilariously stole the show on Wednesday’s episode of Big Star Little Star.

Though the adorable daddy-daughter pair won $5,000 for Autism Speaks on the USA Network series, it was when Fatone opened up about the challenges his family has faced with Kloey’s autism that really struck a chord with audiences.

“It has tested us a lot. She’s on the spectrum of autism and there are all different types, so everyone handles their child differently, but we handle it as we go, like more parents,” Fatone told Entertainment Tonight, who is also father to 16-year-old daughter, Briahna.

Fatone explained during the episode that Kloey has high-functioning autism. The diagnosis hasn’t stopped Kloey though from being in the spotlight with her father. The show, which pairs celebrities with their kid to see which parent-child team knows each other the best, was a fun event though for the two.

But even with Kloey’s autism, Fatone says the real challenge is honestly just being dad to two girls.

“That’s just it — they’re daughters,” Fatone said. “I know things from a male perspective and they need the female perspective. It’s especially challenging with a 16-year-old.”

Big Star Little Star airs Wednesdays on USA Network.