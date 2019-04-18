Mya-Lecia Naylor, ‘Cloud Atlas’ and ‘The Witcher’ Actress, Dies at 16

British child actress Mya-Lecia Naylor, known for her appearances on Almost Never and Millie Inbetween, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 7 at the age of 16.

According to the BBC, Naylor’s agents, A&J Management, claimed that on Thursday, April 7, the young actress died after collapsing. Her cause of death is currently unknown.

CBBC Network announced Naylor’s death via a statement posted to their official Instagram account on Wednesday.

“We are so sorry to have to tell you that Mya-Lecia, who you will know from Mille Inbetween and Almost Never, has very sadly died,” the statement read. “We will miss her enormously and we are sure that you will want to join us in sending all our love to her family and friends.”

“If you would like to post a tribute to Mya-Lecia you can leave a message on the CBBC website,” it continued. “We know this news is very upsetting, and it may help to share how you are feeling with a friend or an adult you trust. If you are struggling and there is no one you feel you can talk to about it, you can always call Childline on 0800 11 11.”

In a statement included in the official Instagram account for Almost Never, CBBC Network added that Naylor “was a much loved part of the BBC Children’s family, and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer.”

In a tweet, A&J Management remembered Naylor as a “hugely talented and a big part of A&J,” adding that they will “miss her greatly.”

It is with the deepest sorrow we have to announce that on Sunday 7th April Mya-Lecia Naylor, very sadly, died. Mya-Lecia was hugely talented and a big part of A&J, we will miss her greatly. Our love and thoughts are with all her family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/YhnR7WJSPc — A&J Management (@aj_management) April 17, 2019

Alice Webb, director of BBC Children’s, which includes CBBC, said that Naylor’s passing had left her team “distraught and so terribly sad”.

“She has shone so brightly on our screens, both in Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, and it’s unthinkable that she won’t be part of our journey going forward,” she said, describing the hugely popular actress as “a real role model for her young fans”.

Naylor got her start in acting in 2004 when she landed the role of Jane in Absolutely Fabulous. Her other small screen credits include Tati’s Hotel and The Last Weekend.

In addition to her small screen credits, Naylor appeared in 2012’s Cloud Atlas, which also starred Tom Hanks and Halle Berry.

Her last credited appearance is in Netflix’s The Witcher series, which is currently in post-production.