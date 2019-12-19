Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee Says ‘Bye Felicia’ to Donald Trump After Impeachment Vote

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee took to Twitter to send President Donald Trump a message, after the Impeachment vote, telling the Commander-in-Chief, “Bye Felicia!” The rock ‘n’ roll icon has long been and outspoken critic of Trump, frequently posting about the President on social media. Many of Lee’s fans and followers have since commented on the post, with many seeming to disagree with his take in the matter. Funny thing is, I think a majority of this country thinks he is no longer Pres. There is a high probability he will be re elected.”

Honestly if it wasn’t for Trump my husband wouldn’t have a good job. Obama had a war on coal so my husband got his job taken and Trump gave it right back so I gotta be grateful for that. Be mad at him if you want but I wouldn’t have the life I do without him. I like him 🤷 — Natasha (@NatashaGuccii) December 19, 2019

It still has to go through the senate guys. He won’t be impeached in the senate. Highest numbers in history! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!” another user exclaimed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love Mötley Crüe but I’m also a Trump supporter. And even though he has been impeached he is still president unless the Senate votes to remove him from office. So whether you like it or not, Trump is still your president. Trump 2020,” someone else tweeted.

Don’t jab yourself in the eye with a drumstick while trying to pat yourself on the back. The impeachment will die in the Senate and he’ll still be your president. For four more years actually. Stick to music Tommy. — Charlie Griffith (@RampantGryph) December 19, 2019

Not everyone disagreed with Lee, however, as one follower defended his stance. “You may say he will stay in, but you got to remember that if you Republicans say that it is okay to abuse power, then you are saying it is okay for every other future elected President to do the same, and that is s—ing on democracy!..which USA was founded on!!” they wrote.

“NO bye bye yet, the Senate will never kick him out the door, but to be fair he will have that Scarlet Letter forever,” one other fan added.

The first 3 words I found were impeachment, peace & money! Thought you’d love that! Fingers crossed 🤞🏼 it happens!!! @MrTommyLand for president!!! @BrittanyFurlan Lee for First Lady and animal charities are your clear platform already lol pic.twitter.com/yxzldJcUgQ — Jackie💕 (@_Jbella16_) December 19, 2019

As many of Lee’s followers pointed out, the Impeachment vote now moves on to the Senate.