Morgan Freeman’s Granddaughter Recorded Boyfriend High on PCP Before Stabbing Her to Death

During an emotional day of testimony, the Manhattan Supreme Court was shown video footage of the man accused of murdering Morgan Freeman‘s granddaughter high on PCP just hours before stabbing her to death in 2015.

The courtroom was shown footage of Lamar Davenport, now 30, high on phencyclidine at a table with friends, while Freeman’s granddaughter E’Dena Hines, 33, appears to be unknowingly documenting her final hours.

At one point in the video, Davenport, her boyfriend, angrily tells her to turn off the light as she appears to be filming. He tells her to “turn the light off” several times, and then angrily says to her, “Am I to walk toward it and die? This is killing me! Stop it!”

Hines continued to film, saying she didn’t know how to turn off the light.

“E’Dena, turn off that f—ing light!” he said again.

The video offers insight into the last hours of Hines’ life, as it shows Davenport under the influence of PCP, which he says was a “bad batch,” before stabbing her 25 times later that night.

The New York Post, which had reporters in court Wednesday, reports the man sitting at the table with Davenport and Hines is Raymond Rosario.

PCP produces visual and auditory distortions and perceptual changes. Its effects can result in the individual under the influence to feel detached from their body or the reality around them.

Davenport’s attorneys argue he is not guilty by reason of insanity because he was under the influence of a PCP-induced psychosis at the time of the stabbing.

Hines’ mother, Deena Adair, also testified Wednesday, telling the court through tears of her final hours with Hines before her death.

Adair, 55, testified that she had spent the entire August 2015 day with Hines, saying they drove to Jamaica, Queens to visit her Adair’s grandparents’ house.

Adair was adopted by Freeman when he married Adair’s mother, Jeannette Adair Bradshaw. Adair is not Morgan’s biological daughter, nor is Hines his biological granddaughter, although he reportedly considers himself Adair’s father.

Adair told the court that she had given birth to Hines when she was 19 years old and did not raise her herself. She said they had reconnected when Hines was an adult.

The New York Post reports that Hines was raised by Freeman’s second wife, Myrna Colley-Lee.

Hours after Adair and Hines spent time together, Hines was stabbed 25 times in the chest, back and arm on W. 162nd Street in front of the brownstone where she and Davenport had been living for about 10 months. Freeman reportedly bought the $780,000 apartment for Hines.

The day before Adair testified, a witness told how she saw Davenport straddling Hines on the street, stopping her from getting to her feet.

“They were arguing. She was on the floor, and he was on top of her, restraining her, stopping her from getting loose from his grip, nursing student Cristina Aviles said. “He was trying to keep her down… I proceeded to call the cops.”

“He was yelling things about releasing the devil out of her. And then he pulled out a knife, and then he proceeded to stab her multiple times,” she added.

She described how Hines tried to escape by flipping from her stomach to her back as she was repeatedly wounded.

“There was multiple stabs. The back, and then on the front of her chest and her neck. She was on her stomach, and then she somehow flipped over, and he stabbed her on the chest,” she said. “She was trying to get away from him by pushing him and kicking him.”

Aviles said Hines continued to move, but not intentionally — and that it looked like her body was “jerking” in shock.

She said he stopped stabbing her once she was lying still.

During their nine-year relationship, Davenport struggled with substance abuse and reportedly fathered children with other women. He was taken to a psychiatric facility immediately after Hines’ death and has been in custody ever since.