Meghan Markle Addressed the Allegations Against Her Father in the Last Letter She Wrote to Him

Months before it was first reported that her father, Thomas Markle Sr., was accused of being in possession of child pornography, Meghan Markle revealed to him that she knew about the allegations before the news broke.

According to The Sun, Meghan had sent a letter to her father after his left leg was amputated in 2025. To ensure he read it, the Duchess of Sussex arranged for hospital staff to deliver it bedside, along with a signed form confirming receipt and a video of him reading it several times.

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It has been reported that Meghan acknowledged the situation in the letter and stated she would never allow her father to meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex. She also reportedly accused him of sexually abusing children in the past.

Meghan reportedly said in the letter that she was “concerned” Scotland Yard had taken no action to alert other law enforcement of the situation.

The Royal Family member reportedly knew about the allegations in 2019. However, she was advised not to speak out, as her comments could have jeopardized any case against her father.

News of the allegations broke late last week. Meghan’s brother, Thomas Jr., discovered the illicit material in their father’s Philippines residence over the summer, prompting him to report the 82-year-old.

“When I found this material, I was horrified,” Thomas Jr. explained. “And I had no option but to report my dad. I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years — but that stops now. I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him.”

He further shared, “What I saw made me sick to the stomach — all this stuff was just dumped on me, and I didn’t know what to do. I knew right away it was highly illegal and would land me in jail for a long time if I didn’t get rid of it. I felt betrayed, angry, and disgusted — and realized I had to report him.”

Following the news, Meghan issued a statement. “My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,” the statement reads. “In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.”

She then addressed the previous speculation from the media and critics about her and her father’s estranged relationship. “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them.”

“I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families,” Meghan added. “Although the breadth of what has not been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.”



If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.