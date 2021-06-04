Meghan Markle Reportedly Facing Complications With Second Pregnancy

✖

Meghan Markle's second pregnancy is reportedly "tougher" than her first. The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are expecting a baby girl, two years after welcoming son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. Harry and Markle revealed the gender of their new baby during their March interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"Meghan hasn’t been sleeping, has a lot of nausea and she’s had to cancel a couple of professional obligations," an insider told InTouch Weekly Thursday. "It's not going as easily as her last." Markle's reps did not comment on the report. The former actress previously wrote about suffering a miscarriage before becoming pregnant with her daughter in her November 2020 essay for The New York Times.

"Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage," Markle wrote at the time. "Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning."

In April, a source told Life & Style the couple, who now live in Southern California, was spending as much time as they can with Archie before they become a family of four. The source also claimed that Archie, 2, "can't wait to meet his baby sister" and is "such a caring, bright, loving little boy and is super-advanced for his age." This insider claimed Harry "can't wait" to teach Archie how to swim.

Harry and Markle have not publicly commented on a potential name for their daughter, but there have reportedly been some hints. One favored name is Diana, after Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. They could choose to honor Harry's late grandfather, Prince Philip. A name honoring Queen Elizabeth is another option. In 2019, Markle also told a young girl that Amy is a "really pretty name" and they would "think about it." During that same trip, Harry asked a mother how she spelled her daughter's name, Lily, suggesting he might be interested in a flower-inspired name.

The couple also reportedly had an "incident" with an "irresponsible" night nurse who was fired. The incident was first reported in Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's book Finding Freedom, but Scobie shared some more details in the A Very Royal Baby: From Cradle to Crown documentary. Scobie didn't say exactly what happened, but the couple initially hired a "night nanny" to help "establish" a sleep pattern for Archie when they lived in Frogmore Cottage in the U.K. The nurse was fired after an alleged "incident" within days of them being hired.