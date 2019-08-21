Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Vacation to South of France With Archie Amid Private Jet Criticism

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their 3-month-old son Archie have been jet-setting around the world here lately and despite what critics might think, they’ve proceeded to use a private jet each time.

“I find this quite surprising, because it doesn’t fit with their public image and the way they’re so concerned about the planet,” British Member of Parliament Teresa Pearce told The Sun.

Their exclusive travels fall after Harry vowed to cut back their carbon footprint. Now, with so many stops on their schedule, royal onlookers are criticizing the couple.

Excl: #princeharry & Meghan flew to Nice last Wednesday for hol in S of France. Their trip has provoked criticism as they took another private jet: Harry’s 5th trip by PJ (as he calls them) in just over 2 weeks, after he’s called for climate change action.https://t.co/tHmUMNwMTw — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) August 17, 2019

Harry — dressed in a green polo shirt, blue hat wearing sunglasses — seemed to try and disengage himself as much as possible to his surroundings by looking down the whole time exiting from the jet to the car. Markle sported a white blouse with a cream hat while holding their son.

As efforts to lower the foot traffic on the planet, the 34-year-old Prince has made it clear to the public that he and Markle want to limit their family to two kids only.

“I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature,” he told Dr. Jane Goodall. “I view it differently now, without question, but I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children.”

“Not too many!” Goodall joked.

“Two maximum!” the royal replied. “But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

The new parents have been making the most of their summer traveling to places like Ibiza and France, just ahead of their trip to Africa. The family headed to Nice — which is in the south side of France — using the 12-seater, Cessna jet and are said to have stayed in a luxurious villa overlooking the Mediterranean. This stop came just two days after their visit to Ibiza to celebrate Markle’s 38th birthday.

They anticipate more travels on their calendar as well because The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also take part in a summer vacation to Balmoral Castle to spend time with the Queen. Other members of the royal family are expected to attend the gathering, just ahead of Harry and Markle’s big trip to Africa.