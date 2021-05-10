Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Charitable Gift in Honor of Archie's 2nd Birthday

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating their son's birthday with a charitable gift donation. The two celebrated Archie's second birthday by donating 200 beanies to the "I Got Your Back Pack" initiative as a birthday gift to those in need. "The Make Give Live" organization announced the generous gift via social media on Sunday and founder, Claire Conza, thanked the two for their donation.

"Thank you Harry & Meghan, Duke & Duchess of Sussex, and of course, Archie for the generous donation of these 200 beanies to your friends on the other side of the world in NZ," the organization posted according to PEOPLE in a video titled Archie's Birthday gift to kids in NZ. "@igotyourbackpacknz was very grateful for them and they will be sent in care packs to refuges around NZ to warm heads and hearts [red heart emoji]," they added before continuing, "It also meant a lot for our maker community to have something special to bring them together to enjoy connection and creativity whilst making them, and didn't they do an incredible job?!"

The organization provides a number of essential items to women and children who have escaped domestic violence, and this isn't the first time the pair has donated by purchasing beanies. Just a few months ago, in December, they ordered 100 beanies, but that doubled the order to 200 because of their "buy one, give one" model. "They said that they wanted to help our members continue to enjoy making, connecting and supporting each other which has never been as important as now," the organization wrote.

Archie's birthday wasn't the only celebration they chose to give back on. Markle and her husband also chose to do the same on Mother's Day, but this time chose to help out a charity that is local to her hometown in California. "In honor of Mother's Day, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are recognizing the work of Harvest Home, a Los Angeles-based organization that uplifts expectant mothers who are experiencing homelessness," a statement read that was posted by Archwell Foundation.

It comes as no surprise the two have been giving back to several charities since their journey started together. Although they chose to step down as senior royals and away from royal life altogether more recently, they've vowed to continue their charity work as that passion is both embedded in them deeply. Now living in southern California, the pair have continued to do their part in giving back to those in need.