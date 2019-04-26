Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Post New Instagram Photo That Has Fans Ready for Baby Sussex

Meghan Markle is set to give birth to her first child any day now, but she and Prince Harry have remained active on Instagram in the time leading up to the royal baby’s arrival.

Their latest post arrived on Thursday, April 25 and was a celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Commonwealth, as well as a message inviting fans to help the citizens of Mozambique, who are currently experiencing a devastating cyclone.

The slideshow features several photos of Markle and Harry interacting with the people of the Commonwealth, including children. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embarked on a royal tour of the Commonwealth last fall, landing in Australia just before Markle’s pregnancy was announced.

“Mozambique, a member state of the Commonwealth, is currently enduring Cyclone Kenneth, the most destructive natural disaster the northern coast has ever experienced,” the caption read. “On the heels of Cyclone Idai (where over 1000 people lost their lives) this cyclone will leave the people of Mozambique victim to catastrophic flooding, food insecurity, displacement, and obliteration of their homes and villages. If you’d like to help, please visit DEC.org.uk.”

Some fans praised the account for highlighting important issues.

“Thank you for your focus on Mozambique,” one person commented, with a second fan writing, “Thank you for shining a light on the causes that matter.”

Others were simply not prepared for any social media post that wasn’t a royal baby announcement.

“I think it’s time I turn my notification off , I can’t take the mini ‘heart attack’ any more,” one wrote. “You know you’re making us jump every time you post!!” another comment read.

“Please, my heart can’t take anymore,” added a third, while another fan cracked, “Great post but nearly gave me heart failure as my alerts on for baby news.”

When Markle does give birth, it’s possible that fans may not know instantly, unlike the arrivals of other royal children. A recent statement confirmed that Markle and Harry are planning to keep their child’s arrival private and will share the news in their own time.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” the statement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

