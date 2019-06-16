Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Be Godparents to Child of Friend Who Set Them up on Blind Date

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly adding another title to their collection. A month after welcoming their first baby, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are predicted to become godparents to their friend’s own first baby.

Violet Von Westenholz, who reportedly set Markle and Harry up on a blind date, is expecting, reports The Daily Mail. Royal insiders predicted that she Von Westenholz, 33, will ask the couple to be her baby’s godparents.

Von Westenholz is the daughter of former Olympic skier Baron Piers von Westenholz, who was a close friend with Harry’s father, Prince Charles. She reportedly set Markle and Harry up on a date in July 2016, ahead of the five-day trip to Botswana where the couple have said they fell in love. Von Westenholz reportedly met Markle while working in PR at Ralph Lauren.

When Harry and Markle announced their engagement in November 2017, the couple said they were set-up, but chose to keep Von Westenholz’s identity a secret.

“We were introduced by a mutual friend, who we will protect the privacy of,” Harry said.

“It was definitely a set-up… It was a blind date,” Markle added. “I didn’t know much about him and so the only thing I had asked her when she said she wanted to set us up was, I had one question, I said, ‘Was he nice?’”

“I’d never, never even heard about her until this friend said ‘Meghan Markle,’” Harry said. “I was like, ‘Right okay, give me, give me a bit of background, like what’s going on here?’ When I walked into that room and saw her and there she was sitting there, I was like ‘Okay, well I’m going to have to really up my game here.’”

Harry then convinced the former Suits actress to join him in Botswana, where they really connected. They went on to make their relationship official in November 2016, and married in May 2018.

E! News revealed that Von Westenholz was responsible for setting up the couple. A source told the site she heard how Harry was having trouble finding “the one” and stepped in to help.

“It’s hard enough finding someone new to date. He can hardly go on Tinder or a dating app like normal people, but to meet someone that you actually connect with, that was proving to be almost impossible,” the source said. “It was something he had confided in his closest friends about; he was ready to meet someone but it was so hard to actually find the right person.”

Markle and Harry welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6. The couple chose not to give Archie a royal title, but he will still become a prince when Charles becomes king. The Duke and Duchess shared a new photo of Archie on Sunday to mark Father’s Day.

Photo credit: Getty Images